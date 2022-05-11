12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

shares increased by 14.28% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $36.9 million. Vaxxinity VAXX stock moved upwards by 12.81% to $4.49. The company's market cap stands at $565.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Losers

shares decreased by 10.87% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million. Pear Therapeutics PEAR stock decreased by 10.39% to $3.45. This security traded at a volume of 55.5K shares come close, making up 21.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $475.8 million.

