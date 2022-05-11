12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Exicure XCUR shares moved upwards by 36.3% to $0.14 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.

Enveric Biosciences ENVB stock moved upwards by 24.28% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.

Avalo Therapeutics AVTX shares increased by 18.89% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Zai Lab ZLAB stock rose 17.79% to $30.91. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Regulus Therapeutics RGLS shares moved upwards by 17.17% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.

Acutus Medical AFIB stock moved upwards by 16.77% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.

Losers

Arcus Biosciences RCUS stock declined by 25.4% to $17.9 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

ITeos Therapeutics ITOS stock declined by 18.77% to $20.82. The company's market cap stands at $739.6 million.

Akanda AKAN shares declined by 16.55% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 million.

Trevena TRVN shares declined by 15.74% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO stock declined by 15.67% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $465.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Evaxion Biotech EVAX shares declined by 12.0% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

