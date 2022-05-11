QQQ
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 11, 2022 8:09 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Embark Technology EMBK shares increased by 26.6% to $1.81 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $814.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cipher Mining CIFR stock increased by 16.27% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $494.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Tuya TUYA stock moved upwards by 15.23% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Verb Tech VERB shares moved upwards by 10.89% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.6 million.
  • Cemtrex CETX shares increased by 9.67% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
  • Switch SWCH stock rose 8.84% to $33.47. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Unity Software U shares declined by 23.3% to $36.92 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Ondas Holdings ONDS shares fell 15.23% to $4.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Ichor Hldgs ICHR stock decreased by 9.23% to $26.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $757.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. - 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 GREEL stock decreased by 6.81% to $19.71.
  • MICT MICT shares declined by 5.88% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.8 million.
  • AppLovin APP shares fell 5.49% to $27.4. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

