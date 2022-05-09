QQQ
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 9, 2022 8:17 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • E-Home Household Service EJH stock moved upwards by 8.8% to $0.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million. The company's, H2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Esports Entertainment GMBL shares increased by 5.46% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million.
  • Future FinTech Gr FTFT stock increased by 4.04% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.1 million.
  • Traeger COOK shares moved upwards by 3.57% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $650.1 million.

Losers

  • Johnson Outdoors JOUT shares fell 34.9% to $49.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $497.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Rivian Automotive RIVN shares declined by 17.3% to $23.81. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 billion.
  • Harbor Custom Dev HCDI shares decreased by 9.43% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.3 million.
  • Chegg CHGG stock declined by 8.26% to $17.11. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Qurate Retail QRTEA shares fell 7.68% to $3.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Party City Holdco PRTY stock fell 7.19% to $2.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $319.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

