10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

stock increased by 4.04% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.1 million. Traeger COOK shares moved upwards by 3.57% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $650.1 million.

Losers

shares fell 7.68% to $3.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Party City Holdco PRTY stock fell 7.19% to $2.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $319.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

