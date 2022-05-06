12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Yellow YELL shares rose 5.7% to $4.48 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $230.6 million.

Fluence Energy FLNC stock rose 5.59% to $10.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $594.0 million.

Renovare Environmental RENO stock moved upwards by 4.93% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.

Satellogic SATL stock increased by 4.59% to $7.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $681.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

BlackSky Technology BKSY shares moved upwards by 4.37% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.37% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.2 million. TD Hldgs GLG stock increased by 4.33% to $0.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 56.8K, accounting for 1.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.3 million.

Losers

Sidus Space SIDU stock decreased by 7.7% to $2.76 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Sidus Space's trading volume reached 8.7 million shares. This is 4449.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million.

Aurora Innovation AUR stock decreased by 4.7% to $4.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Terran Orbital LLAP stock fell 4.47% to $4.71. The company's market cap stands at $646.6 million.

Pyxis Tankers PXS stock declined by 3.36% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.

Broadwind BWEN stock declined by 3.23% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Singularity Future SGLY shares declined by 3.07% to $4.11. The company's market cap stands at $90.3 million.

