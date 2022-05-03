12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Cazoo Gr CZOO stock rose 10.0% to $1.54 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

CarParts.com PRTS stock increased by 8.82% to $7.4. At the close, CarParts.com's trading volume reached 67.6K shares. This is 7.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $400.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Green Brick Partners GRBK shares increased by 8.69% to $22.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Yunhong CTI CTIB shares increased by 8.67% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.

Skillful Craftsman EDTK stock increased by 6.66% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.

American Outdoor Brands AOUT stock moved upwards by 5.39% to $13.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.8 million.

Losers

Revolve Gr RVLV stock fell 9.9% to $39.2 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 157.1K shares, which is 14.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV shares declined by 7.18% to $14.74. At the close, Big 5 Sporting Goods's trading volume reached 93.7K shares. This is 10.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $329.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Secoo Holding SECO shares fell 6.28% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.

Harbor Custom Dev HCDI shares declined by 5.0% to $2.66. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.2 million, accounting for 454.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 million.

Express EXPR shares fell 4.78% to $3.59. The company's market cap stands at $240.8 million.

Denny's DENN stock declined by 4.2% to $12.57. The company's market cap stands at $775.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

