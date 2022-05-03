12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Wrap Technologies WRAP shares increased by 15.8% to $3.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 53.2K shares, which is 24.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $122.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Super Micro Computer SMCI shares moved upwards by 8.72% to $47.0. Super Micro Computer's trading volume hit 64.8K shares by close, accounting for 23.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Paycom Software PAYC shares rose 7.46% to $310.0. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Advanced Micro Devices AMD stock rose 7.09% to $97.6. Trading volume for this security closed at 11.4 million, accounting for 11.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $158.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Braze BRZE shares moved upwards by 6.27% to $40.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.

CooTek (Cayman) CTK stock rose 5.72% to $0.15. This security traded at a volume of 157.9K shares come close, making up 3.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.

Losers

Infinera INFN shares declined by 12.6% to $6.9 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 128.9K shares come close, making up 6.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Akamai Technologies AKAM shares fell 10.81% to $101.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 250.4K shares, which is 15.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Ouster OUST stock decreased by 9.23% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $546.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Workiva WK shares declined by 7.41% to $87.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Vislink Technologies VISL shares declined by 6.13% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million.

Canadian Solar CSIQ shares declined by 6.13% to $27.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

