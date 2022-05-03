QQQ
11 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 3, 2022 1:48 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Credit Acceptance CACC shares moved upwards by 17.7% to $609.39 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 131.6K shares is 134.3% of Credit Acceptance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Eqonex EQOS shares rose 15.75% to $1.91. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 420.8K, which is 97.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.5 million.
  • Kemper KMPR stock moved upwards by 12.07% to $52.77. Kemper's stock is trading at a volume of 546.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 146.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Home Point Capital HMPT shares rose 10.13% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $437.1 million.
  • GoHealth GOCO stock rose 9.47% to $0.88. As of 13:30 EST, GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 27.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.8 million.
  • Vericity VERY shares moved upwards by 9.36% to $7.7. The company's market cap stands at $114.5 million.

Losers

  • Pintec Technology Hldgs PT shares fell 12.7% to $0.53 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
  • CURO Group Holdings CURO stock fell 12.27% to $10.27. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 193.1K shares, making up 186.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $413.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • CNO Finl Group CNO stock fell 10.41% to $21.61. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 110.5% of CNO Finl Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Oconee Federal Finl OFED stock decreased by 9.41% to $22.35. The company's market cap stands at $124.7 million.
  • Nu Holdings NU shares fell 7.74% to $5.5. Trading volume for Nu Holdings's stock is 14.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 123.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/

