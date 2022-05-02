QQQ
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 2, 2022 3:18 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Harbor Custom Dev HCDI shares rose 15.6% to $3.26 during Monday's regular session. Harbor Custom Dev's stock is trading at a volume of 5.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1033.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.0 million.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS shares rose 9.97% to $5.07. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 236.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $86.5 million.
  • NeoGames NGMS shares moved upwards by 9.64% to $14.33. Trading volume for NeoGames's stock is 165.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 51.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $366.7 million.
  • China Liberal Education CLEU stock increased by 9.45% to $1.62. China Liberal Education's stock is trading at a volume of 548.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 75.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.
  • China Online Education Gr COE stock increased by 9.42% to $1.51. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 86.2K shares, making up 21.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million.
  • Target Hospitality TH shares moved upwards by 9.18% to $6.83. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 207.4K shares, making up 57.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $694.3 million.

Losers

  • Wah Fu Education Group WAFU shares decreased by 13.9% to $2.16 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 92.3K, which is 55.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
  • Lottery.com LTRY shares fell 9.67% to $2.15. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 337.4K shares, making up 185.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.0 million.
  • ATRenew RERE stock decreased by 9.16% to $2.58. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 300.7K, which is 49.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $574.3 million.
  • Enjoy Technology ENJY shares declined by 8.42% to $0.98. The current volume of 455.4K shares is 273.8% of Enjoy Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $117.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

