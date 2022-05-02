10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Harbor Custom Dev HCDI shares rose 15.6% to $3.26 during Monday's regular session. Harbor Custom Dev's stock is trading at a volume of 5.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1033.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.0 million.

shares rose 9.97% to $5.07. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 236.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $86.5 million. NeoGames NGMS shares moved upwards by 9.64% to $14.33. Trading volume for NeoGames's stock is 165.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 51.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $366.7 million.

stock increased by 9.45% to $1.62. China Liberal Education's stock is trading at a volume of 548.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 75.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million. China Online Education Gr COE stock increased by 9.42% to $1.51. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 86.2K shares, making up 21.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million.

Losers

Wah Fu Education Group WAFU shares decreased by 13.9% to $2.16 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 92.3K, which is 55.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.

stock decreased by 9.16% to $2.58. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 300.7K, which is 49.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $574.3 million. Enjoy Technology ENJY shares declined by 8.42% to $0.98. The current volume of 455.4K shares is 273.8% of Enjoy Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $117.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.