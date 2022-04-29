QQQ
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 29, 2022 2:22 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Redbox Entertainment RDBX stock rose 37.5% to $4.86 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Redbox Entertainment's stock is 56.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 1556.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.2 million.
  • Hello Gr MOMO stock increased by 20.51% to $5.46. Hello Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 4.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 144.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Fangdd Network Group DUO stock rose 18.46% to $0.29. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 52.6 million, which is 2174.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million.
  • Kanzhun BZ shares rose 15.2% to $24.02. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.8 million, which is 47.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion.
  • iClick Interactive Asia ICLK shares moved upwards by 15.14% to $1.07. The current volume of 213.6K shares is 24.0% of iClick Interactive Asia's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $102.5 million.
  • Bilibili BILI stock rose 13.12% to $25.08. As of 13:30 EST, Bilibili's stock is trading at a volume of 10.2 million, which is 91.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 billion.

Losers

  • Shenandoah SHEN shares decreased by 10.1% to $20.41 during Friday's regular session. Shenandoah's stock is trading at a volume of 188.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 68.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares declined by 10.09% to $13.3. The current volume of 361.3K shares is 138.8% of Loyalty Ventures's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $327.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Mobiquity Technologies MOBQ stock declined by 9.36% to $1.16. As of 13:30 EST, Mobiquity Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 54.8K, which is 3.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
  • System1 SST stock decreased by 8.87% to $12.8. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 48.5% of System1's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Charter Communications CHTR shares fell 8.61% to $421.76. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.7 million, which is 167.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

