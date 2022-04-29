11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Redbox Entertainment RDBX stock rose 37.5% to $4.86 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Redbox Entertainment's stock is 56.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 1556.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.2 million.

Losers

Shenandoah SHEN shares decreased by 10.1% to $20.41 during Friday's regular session. Shenandoah's stock is trading at a volume of 188.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 68.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

