Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Huize Holding HUIZ shares increased by 7.78% to $1.08 during Friday's regular session. Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 0.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.5 million.

Root ROOT stock moved upwards by 4.29% to $1.99. As of 12:40 EST, Root's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 72.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $508.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE shares increased by 3.75% to $12.72. Universal Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 105.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $394.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

FG Financial Gr FGF shares increased by 2.8% to $3.3. As of 12:40 EST, FG Financial Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 17.8K, which is 45.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.

Hippo Holdings HIPO shares increased by 2.38% to $1.94. As of 12:40 EST, Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 577.5K, which is 24.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO shares increased by 2.02% to $43.12. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 136.5K shares, making up 45.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Losers

Cincinnati Financial CINF shares declined by 6.87% to $126.67 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 666.0K, which is 94.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Aon AON stock declined by 6.51% to $297.32. As of 12:40 EST, Aon's stock is trading at a volume of 688.0K, which is 56.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Conifer Holdings CNFR shares decreased by 6.39% to $2.2. The current volume of 1.1K shares is 18.6% of Conifer Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.

GoHealth GOCO shares fell 5.05% to $0.78. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 38.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.5 million.

Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock decreased by 4.8% to $4.37. Trading volume for Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock is 112.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 59.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.4 million.

Trean Insurance Group TIG shares declined by 4.21% to $5.01. The current volume of 21.9K shares is 9.2% of Trean Insurance Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $254.0 million.

