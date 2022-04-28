10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

T Stamp IDAI stock moved upwards by 149.5% to $5.24 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.2 million.

Color Star Technology CSCW stock increased by 17.53% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.

Argo Blockchain ARBK shares increased by 13.48% to $8.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $397.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Atomera ATOM shares moved upwards by 12.63% to $10.43. The company's market cap stands at $243.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

ServiceNow NOW shares increased by 9.89% to $512.45. The company's market cap stands at $102.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Blackboxstocks BLBX shares rose 9.2% to $5.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.2 million.

Losers

JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS stock decreased by 6.5% to $51.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

TROOPS TROO shares fell 3.8% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.2 million.

Ultra Clean Holdings UCTT shares fell 3.35% to $31.74. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Unisys UIS shares fell 3.3% to $16.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

