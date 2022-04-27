11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- FGI Industries FGI shares rose 9.1% to $2.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.
- Renovare Environmental RENO shares increased by 6.35% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ stock rose 5.91% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $28.5 million.
- Beam Glb BEEM shares increased by 4.83% to $16.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.3 million.
- Heidrick & Struggles Intl HSII stock moved upwards by 4.79% to $33.65. The company's market cap stands at $663.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Bird Glb BRDS shares decreased by 16.2% to $1.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $412.6 million.
- JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock decreased by 6.85% to $15.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $226.5 million.
- Tritium DCFC DCFC shares decreased by 4.53% to $9.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Applied UV AUVI shares declined by 4.28% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
- Boeing BA stock decreased by 3.92% to $160.5. The company's market cap stands at $94.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
