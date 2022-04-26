QQQ
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 26, 2022 1:39 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock rose 24.5% to $1.64 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 48.2 million shares is 29420.5% of Jiuzi Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.2 million.
  • Flexsteel Industries FLXS shares rose 14.56% to $22.65. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 72.8K shares, making up 171.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $128.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Hour Loop HOUR stock increased by 12.02% to $3.82. As of 13:30 EST, Hour Loop's stock is trading at a volume of 7.2 million, which is 572.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $133.8 million.
  • Four Seasons Education FEDU shares rose 10.6% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million.
  • Elys Game Technology ELYS shares increased by 8.01% to $1.67. As of 13:30 EST, Elys Game Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 214.0K, which is 101.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.6 million.

Losers

  • Enjoy Technology ENJY shares declined by 24.6% to $1.56 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Enjoy Technology's stock is 299.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 225.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.4 million.
  • Faraday Future FFIE stock decreased by 22.9% to $2.75. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.3 million shares, making up 632.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.0 million.
  • Leju Holdings LEJU stock decreased by 15.56% to $0.36. Leju Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 92.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 38.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.6 million.
  • Cango CANG stock declined by 14.61% to $2.83. The current volume of 573.7K shares is 273.1% of Cango's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $413.7 million.
  • Cenntro Electric Group CENN shares fell 14.37% to $1.61. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.3 million shares, making up 87.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $420.6 million.
  • Arcimoto FUV shares declined by 14.0% to $3.38. The current volume of 2.3 million shares is 271.3% of Arcimoto's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $129.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

