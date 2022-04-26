QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 26, 2022 1:40 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Evoke Pharma EVOK stock moved upwards by 138.5% to $0.94 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 185.7 million shares, making up 178144.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.9 million.
  • Nutex Health NUTX shares rose 124.88% to $9.94. Trading volume for Nutex Health's stock is 34.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 4791.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL stock rose 22.8% to $5.17. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 11.6 million, which is 2999.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $305.1 million.
  • CVRx CVRX stock increased by 13.87% to $5.58. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 174.9K shares, making up 154.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $121.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cosmos Holdings COSM stock rose 13.73% to $1.03. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 122.5K shares, making up 236.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
  • Geovax Labs GOVX stock rose 13.03% to $0.97. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 26.8 million shares, making up 6594.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.

Losers

  • Protagonist Therapeutics PTGX shares fell 49.8% to $9.44 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 5.2 million shares is 653.0% of Protagonist Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $458.0 million.
  • NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC stock decreased by 23.28% to $0.68. As of 13:30 EST, NeuroOne Medical Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 105.2K, which is 82.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON stock declined by 23.2% to $1.49. Vallon Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 91.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS shares declined by 21.36% to $1.09. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 630.6K shares, making up 98.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.2 million.
  • Erytech Pharma ERYP shares declined by 20.84% to $1.33. Trading volume for Erytech Pharma's stock is 1.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 131.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.2 million.
  • Molecular Partners MOLN shares fell 16.63% to $13.81. The company's market cap stands at $446.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers