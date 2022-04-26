12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Evoke Pharma EVOK stock moved upwards by 138.5% to $0.94 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 185.7 million shares, making up 178144.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.9 million.

stock moved upwards by 138.5% to $0.94 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 185.7 million shares, making up 178144.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.9 million. Nutex Health NUTX shares rose 124.88% to $9.94. Trading volume for Nutex Health's stock is 34.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 4791.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion.

shares rose 124.88% to $9.94. Trading volume for Nutex Health's stock is 34.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 4791.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion. Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL stock rose 22.8% to $5.17. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 11.6 million, which is 2999.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $305.1 million.

stock rose 22.8% to $5.17. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 11.6 million, which is 2999.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $305.1 million. CVRx CVRX stock increased by 13.87% to $5.58. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 174.9K shares, making up 154.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $121.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

stock increased by 13.87% to $5.58. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 174.9K shares, making up 154.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $121.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Cosmos Holdings COSM stock rose 13.73% to $1.03. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 122.5K shares, making up 236.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.

stock rose 13.73% to $1.03. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 122.5K shares, making up 236.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million. Geovax Labs GOVX stock rose 13.03% to $0.97. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 26.8 million shares, making up 6594.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.

Losers

Protagonist Therapeutics PTGX shares fell 49.8% to $9.44 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 5.2 million shares is 653.0% of Protagonist Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $458.0 million.

shares fell 49.8% to $9.44 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 5.2 million shares is 653.0% of Protagonist Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $458.0 million. NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC stock decreased by 23.28% to $0.68. As of 13:30 EST, NeuroOne Medical Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 105.2K, which is 82.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.

stock decreased by 23.28% to $0.68. As of 13:30 EST, NeuroOne Medical Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 105.2K, which is 82.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million. Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON stock declined by 23.2% to $1.49. Vallon Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 91.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.

stock declined by 23.2% to $1.49. Vallon Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 91.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS shares declined by 21.36% to $1.09. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 630.6K shares, making up 98.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.2 million.

shares declined by 21.36% to $1.09. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 630.6K shares, making up 98.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.2 million. Erytech Pharma ERYP shares declined by 20.84% to $1.33. Trading volume for Erytech Pharma's stock is 1.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 131.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.2 million.

shares declined by 20.84% to $1.33. Trading volume for Erytech Pharma's stock is 1.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 131.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.2 million. Molecular Partners MOLN shares fell 16.63% to $13.81. The company's market cap stands at $446.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.