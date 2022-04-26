12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Wilhelmina International WHLM shares increased by 10.0% to $4.77 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 65.0K shares is 226.7% of Wilhelmina International's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.

Grindrod Shipping Hldgs GRIN stock moved upwards by 9.77% to $23.59. Trading volume for Grindrod Shipping Hldgs's stock is 266.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 55.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $436.0 million.

Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs PPIH stock increased by 8.08% to $11.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.7 million.

Code Chain New Continent CCNC stock increased by 7.85% to $0.81. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 178.7K shares, making up 140.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million.

EuroDry EDRY stock moved upwards by 6.74% to $34.38. EuroDry's stock is trading at a volume of 58.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 80.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.3 million.

Insperity NSP shares rose 6.64% to $105.5. Insperity's stock is trading at a volume of 150.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 64.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Losers

Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares decreased by 18.4% to $6.26 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 825.3K shares, making up 38.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $743.7 million.

Heidrick & Struggles Intl HSII stock fell 16.57% to $33.08. As of 13:30 EST, Heidrick & Struggles Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 232.7K, which is 191.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $652.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Global Internet of People SDH stock decreased by 15.01% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $41.6 million.

ATIF Holdings ATIF stock declined by 13.78% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million.

Velo3D VLD stock decreased by 12.38% to $3.86. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 176.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $708.4 million.

Nuvve Holding NVVE stock declined by 12.34% to $5.83. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 467.7K, which is 261.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.4 million.

