QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 26, 2022 8:31 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Future FinTech Gr FTFT stock increased by 6.5% to $0.72 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.4 million.
  • Uxin UXIN shares increased by 6.23% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $337.7 million.
  • Moxian (BVI) MOXC stock moved upwards by 5.1% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 million.
  • Rover Group ROVR stock moved upwards by 4.84% to $6.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Meten Holding Gr METX stock increased by 4.58% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million.
  • Esports Technologies EBET shares moved upwards by 4.43% to $4.95. The company's market cap stands at $70.2 million.

Losers

  • Shutterstock SSTK stock fell 11.9% to $68.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Cenntro Electric Group CENN stock decreased by 9.58% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $444.1 million.
  • Polaris PII stock declined by 8.23% to $98.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group ONE shares decreased by 7.9% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
  • Cango CANG stock fell 6.03% to $3.12. The company's market cap stands at $455.3 million.
  • Muscle Maker GRIL stock declined by 4.79% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers