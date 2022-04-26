12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Future FinTech Gr FTFT stock increased by 6.5% to $0.72 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.4 million.

Uxin UXIN shares increased by 6.23% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $337.7 million.

Moxian (BVI) MOXC stock moved upwards by 5.1% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 million.

Rover Group ROVR stock moved upwards by 4.84% to $6.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Meten Holding Gr METX stock increased by 4.58% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million.

Esports Technologies EBET shares moved upwards by 4.43% to $4.95. The company's market cap stands at $70.2 million.

Losers

Shutterstock SSTK stock fell 11.9% to $68.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Cenntro Electric Group CENN stock decreased by 9.58% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $444.1 million.

Polaris PII stock declined by 8.23% to $98.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

OneSmart Intl Edu Group ONE shares decreased by 7.9% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.

Cango CANG stock fell 6.03% to $3.12. The company's market cap stands at $455.3 million.

Muscle Maker GRIL stock declined by 4.79% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.

