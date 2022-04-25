12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

stock increased by 17.9% to $0.8 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, American Virtual Cloud's stock is trading at a volume of 4.5 million, which is 124.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.9 million. PaySign PAYS shares moved upwards by 12.75% to $1.92. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 209.6K, which is 119.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 12.75% to $1.92. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 209.6K, which is 119.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.4 million. BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock rose 12.51% to $9.62. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 351.9K shares, making up 43.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

stock rose 12.51% to $9.62. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 351.9K shares, making up 43.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. Silicon Motion Technology SIMO shares moved upwards by 11.49% to $85.95. As of 13:30 EST, Silicon Motion Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million, which is 378.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.

shares moved upwards by 11.49% to $85.95. As of 13:30 EST, Silicon Motion Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million, which is 378.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. GitLab GTLB stock rose 10.19% to $53.07. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 679.0K, which is 44.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 billion.

stock rose 10.19% to $53.07. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 679.0K, which is 44.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 billion. DatChat DATS shares rose 9.88% to $1.89. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 455.7K, which is 9.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 million.

Losers

shares declined by 14.8% to $3.45 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million. Interlink Electronics LINK stock fell 13.4% to $8.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.1 million.

stock fell 13.4% to $8.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.1 million. Aurora Mobile JG shares fell 12.69% to $0.85. Trading volume for Aurora Mobile's stock is 378.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 181.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $101.0 million.

shares fell 12.69% to $0.85. Trading volume for Aurora Mobile's stock is 378.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 181.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $101.0 million. Kaspien Holdings KSPN stock declined by 11.37% to $5.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.

stock declined by 11.37% to $5.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million. MICT MICT shares fell 10.38% to $0.48. The current volume of 617.3K shares is 146.8% of MICT's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.7 million.

shares fell 10.38% to $0.48. The current volume of 617.3K shares is 146.8% of MICT's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.7 million. Tuya TUYA stock fell 10.1% to $2.49. Trading volume for Tuya's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 60.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.