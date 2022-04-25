QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 25, 2022 2:16 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock increased by 17.9% to $0.8 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, American Virtual Cloud's stock is trading at a volume of 4.5 million, which is 124.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.9 million.
  • PaySign PAYS shares moved upwards by 12.75% to $1.92. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 209.6K, which is 119.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.4 million.
  • BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock rose 12.51% to $9.62. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 351.9K shares, making up 43.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Silicon Motion Technology SIMO shares moved upwards by 11.49% to $85.95. As of 13:30 EST, Silicon Motion Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million, which is 378.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • GitLab GTLB stock rose 10.19% to $53.07. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 679.0K, which is 44.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 billion.
  • DatChat DATS shares rose 9.88% to $1.89. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 455.7K, which is 9.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 million.

Losers

  • Pineapple Energy PEGY shares declined by 14.8% to $3.45 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million.
  • Interlink Electronics LINK stock fell 13.4% to $8.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.1 million.
  • Aurora Mobile JG shares fell 12.69% to $0.85. Trading volume for Aurora Mobile's stock is 378.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 181.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $101.0 million.
  • Kaspien Holdings KSPN stock declined by 11.37% to $5.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.
  • MICT MICT shares fell 10.38% to $0.48. The current volume of 617.3K shares is 146.8% of MICT's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.7 million.
  • Tuya TUYA stock fell 10.1% to $2.49. Trading volume for Tuya's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 60.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers