12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP stock moved upwards by 16.8% to $1.32 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $37.0 million.

Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock increased by 9.2% to $0.7. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 454.4K shares, which is 52.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX shares moved upwards by 9.0% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $326.1 million.

Sientra SIEN shares rose 7.74% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $95.4 million.

Cabaletta Bio CABA shares increased by 7.46% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $41.7 million.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares increased by 7.36% to $0.29. Trading volume for this security closed at 408.4K, accounting for 105.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.

Losers

Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON stock fell 9.3% to $2.06 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Vallon Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 33.2 million shares. This is 7979.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.

CNS Pharmaceuticals CNSP stock decreased by 5.38% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.

PLx Pharma PLXP shares decreased by 4.82% to $3.16. The company's market cap stands at $87.0 million.

PharmaCyte Biotech PMCB stock fell 4.66% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million.

Agile Therapeutics AGRX stock decreased by 4.4% to $0.14. Trading volume for this security closed at 692.6K, accounting for 9.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.

NuCana NCNA shares decreased by 4.37% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.8 million.

