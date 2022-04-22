QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 22, 2022 5:41 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Data I/O DAIO stock rose 8.1% to $3.73 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 107.0K shares come close, making up 830.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million.
  • SkyWater Technology SKYT stock rose 4.95% to $6.57. The company's market cap stands at $262.1 million.
  • BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares rose 4.56% to $8.94. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • LogicMark LGMK stock rose 4.06% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Meta Materials MMAT stock rose 3.99% to $1.3. This security traded at a volume of 148.1K shares come close, making up 2.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $382.8 million.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC shares rose 3.45% to $3.59. The company's market cap stands at $872.7 million.

Losers

  • TradeUP Global TUGC shares declined by 11.6% to $8.8 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 million.
  • My Size MYSZ stock fell 4.43% to $0.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 259.6K, accounting for 42.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
  • Iveda Solutions IVDA shares fell 3.51% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.
  • DatChat DATS shares declined by 3.48% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.
  • AmpliTech Gr AMPG shares declined by 2.99% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.
  • Viant Technology DSP stock fell 2.88% to $6.41. The company's market cap stands at $88.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers