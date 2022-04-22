12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Data I/O DAIO stock rose 8.1% to $3.73 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 107.0K shares come close, making up 830.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million.

stock rose 8.1% to $3.73 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 107.0K shares come close, making up 830.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million. SkyWater Technology SKYT stock rose 4.95% to $6.57. The company's market cap stands at $262.1 million.

stock rose 4.95% to $6.57. The company's market cap stands at $262.1 million. BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares rose 4.56% to $8.94. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

shares rose 4.56% to $8.94. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. LogicMark LGMK stock rose 4.06% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

stock rose 4.06% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago. Meta Materials MMAT stock rose 3.99% to $1.3. This security traded at a volume of 148.1K shares come close, making up 2.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $382.8 million.

stock rose 3.99% to $1.3. This security traded at a volume of 148.1K shares come close, making up 2.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $382.8 million. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC shares rose 3.45% to $3.59. The company's market cap stands at $872.7 million.

Losers

TradeUP Global TUGC shares declined by 11.6% to $8.8 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 million.

shares declined by 11.6% to $8.8 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 million. My Size MYSZ stock fell 4.43% to $0.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 259.6K, accounting for 42.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.

stock fell 4.43% to $0.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 259.6K, accounting for 42.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million. Iveda Solutions IVDA shares fell 3.51% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.

shares fell 3.51% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million. DatChat DATS shares declined by 3.48% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.

shares declined by 3.48% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million. AmpliTech Gr AMPG shares declined by 2.99% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.

shares declined by 2.99% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million. Viant Technology DSP stock fell 2.88% to $6.41. The company's market cap stands at $88.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.