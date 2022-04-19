QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 19, 2022 5:41 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares increased by 5.2% to $4.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $304.2 million.
  • Rekor Systems REKR shares increased by 5.16% to $4.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.9 million.
  • Cemtrex CETXP shares rose 4.93% to $0.85.
  • TeraWulf WULF stock moved upwards by 4.28% to $6.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $632.1 million.
  • CompoSecure CMPO stock rose 4.09% to $8.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.3 million.
  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock moved upwards by 3.48% to $0.81. American Virtual Cloud's trading volume hit 112.2K shares by close, accounting for 2.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Losers

  • Iveda Solutions IVDA shares fell 6.2% to $2.41 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 million.
  • FuboTV FUBO shares decreased by 4.66% to $5.33. Trading volume for this security closed at 479.7K, accounting for 3.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $821.4 million.
  • AppLovin APP shares declined by 4.62% to $47.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 billion.
  • Xunlei XNET stock fell 4.35% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.8 million.
  • Rackspace Tech RXT shares fell 3.84% to $10.03. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Payoneer Global PAYO stock declined by 3.8% to $4.48. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers