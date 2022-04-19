12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares increased by 5.2% to $4.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $304.2 million.

American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock moved upwards by 3.48% to $0.81. American Virtual Cloud's trading volume hit 112.2K shares by close, accounting for 2.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Losers

Iveda Solutions IVDA shares fell 6.2% to $2.41 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 million.

Payoneer Global PAYO stock declined by 3.8% to $4.48. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

