10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sentage Holdings SNTG stock moved upwards by 8.3% to $0.89 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.

Losers

Hillman Solutions HLMN shares decreased by 8.1% to $10.6 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.

Corporacion America CAAP stock fell 4.04% to $5.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $956.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.