12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

TROOPS TROO shares rose 19.5% to $3.9 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 5.6 million shares is 8359.6% of TROOPS's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $395.7 million.

shares rose 19.5% to $3.9 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 5.6 million shares is 8359.6% of TROOPS's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $395.7 million. Focus Universal FCUV stock rose 10.32% to $12.07. The company's market cap stands at $522.1 million.

stock rose 10.32% to $12.07. The company's market cap stands at $522.1 million. Auddia AUUD shares increased by 9.69% to $2.16. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 266.5K shares, making up 134.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million.

shares increased by 9.69% to $2.16. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 266.5K shares, making up 134.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million. Dave DAVE shares rose 9.15% to $6.08. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 378.2K shares, making up 26.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.

shares rose 9.15% to $6.08. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 378.2K shares, making up 26.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. Silicon Motion Technology SIMO stock moved upwards by 8.86% to $76.47. Silicon Motion Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 671.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 131.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.

stock moved upwards by 8.86% to $76.47. Silicon Motion Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 671.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 131.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. Freshworks FRSH shares moved upwards by 8.01% to $19.13. As of 13:30 EST, Freshworks's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 59.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.

Losers

TeraWulf WULF stock fell 22.9% to $6.08 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares, making up 503.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $612.2 million.

stock fell 22.9% to $6.08 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares, making up 503.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $612.2 million. Iveda Solutions IVDA stock declined by 22.23% to $2.38. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 116.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.

stock declined by 22.23% to $2.38. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 116.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million. Kaspien Holdings KSPN stock decreased by 12.58% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.

stock decreased by 12.58% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million. TSR TSRI stock decreased by 11.14% to $10.45. Trading volume for TSR's stock is 52.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 7.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.

stock decreased by 11.14% to $10.45. Trading volume for TSR's stock is 52.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 7.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million. Blackboxstocks BLBX stock decreased by 9.14% to $2.84. The current volume of 404.2K shares is 78.2% of Blackboxstocks's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $37.5 million.

stock decreased by 9.14% to $2.84. The current volume of 404.2K shares is 78.2% of Blackboxstocks's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $37.5 million. HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares declined by 7.26% to $2.3. As of 13:30 EST, HeartCore Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 59.5K, which is 7.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.