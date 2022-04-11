11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

HireRight Holdings HRT shares moved upwards by 9.1% to $15.75 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock rose 6.24% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million.

Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock rose 5.0% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $39.7 million.

Castor Maritime CTRM shares rose 4.81% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.6 million.

Code Chain New Continent CCNC shares moved upwards by 4.52% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million.

Losers

Singularity Future SGLY shares declined by 10.2% to $11.36 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $249.6 million.

Ameresco AMRC stock decreased by 9.08% to $62.99. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.

Triumph Group TGI shares declined by 7.26% to $22.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

Satellogic SATL shares declined by 7.12% to $8.1. The company's market cap stands at $734.6 million.

Antelope Enterprise Hldgs AEHL shares decreased by 6.62% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.

Pyxis Tankers PXS stock decreased by 6.13% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.