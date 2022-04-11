12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Iveda Solutions IVDA shares rose 38.5% to $3.02 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million.

shares rose 38.5% to $3.02 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million. SailPoint Technologies SAIL stock moved upwards by 29.86% to $64.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.

stock moved upwards by 29.86% to $64.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. VNET Group VNET shares increased by 22.03% to $6.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $978.3 million.

shares increased by 22.03% to $6.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $978.3 million. Datto Holding MSP shares moved upwards by 21.83% to $34.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.

shares moved upwards by 21.83% to $34.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion. GDS Holdings GDS shares rose 7.23% to $36.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion.

shares rose 7.23% to $36.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion. ClearSign Technologies CLIR shares rose 6.89% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

CommScope Hldg Co COMM stock decreased by 9.8% to $6.2 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

stock decreased by 9.8% to $6.2 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. RealNetworks RNWK stock declined by 8.55% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.

stock declined by 8.55% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million. SeaChange International SEAC stock declined by 7.38% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $55.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

stock declined by 7.38% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $55.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Embark Technology EMBK stock decreased by 7.03% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

stock decreased by 7.03% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. Quantum QMCO stock declined by 6.92% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $122.0 million.

stock declined by 6.92% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $122.0 million. Aurora Mobile JG shares fell 6.31% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $123.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.