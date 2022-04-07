12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Cazoo Gr CZOO stock moved upwards by 11.1% to $3.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Yoshitsu TKLF stock moved upwards by 8.21% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $85.3 million.
- Secoo Holding SECO shares increased by 6.71% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $27.2 million.
- RISE Education Cayman REDU stock increased by 5.29% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.6 million.
- EVgo EVGO stock rose 4.26% to $12.7. The company's market cap stands at $872.9 million.
- YETI Holdings YETI stock moved upwards by 4.09% to $57.21. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion.
Losers
- Smart Share Global EM stock fell 12.4% to $1.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $299.3 million.
- Moxian (BVI) MOXC stock fell 10.78% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock fell 5.24% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million.
- Newegg Commerce NEGG stock declined by 5.09% to $8.22. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
- Wayfair W shares fell 4.63% to $102.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 billion.
- Mullen Automotive MULN stock decreased by 4.53% to $2.53. The company's market cap stands at $605.5 million.
