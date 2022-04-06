12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Tufin Software TUFN shares rose 43.6% to $12.97 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $491.8 million.
- BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock increased by 36.36% to $14.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Iveda Solutions IVDA shares increased by 15.68% to $3.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million.
- GreenBox POS GBOX stock rose 5.04% to $4.58. The company's market cap stands at $198.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Peraso PRSO shares rose 4.82% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $51.5 million.
- Socket Mobile SCKT stock increased by 4.72% to $4.21. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.
Losers
- Kaspien Holdings KSPN shares declined by 9.3% to $8.62 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.
- Evolv Technologies EVLV shares fell 8.0% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.9 million.
- BigCommerce Holdings BIGC stock declined by 5.42% to $21.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Dave DAVE shares declined by 5.35% to $6.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Telos TLS stock decreased by 5.0% to $9.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $671.2 million.
- TROOPS TROO shares fell 4.42% to $4.11. The company's market cap stands at $417.5 million.
