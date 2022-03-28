12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Flux Power Holdings FLUX shares moved upwards by 4.9% to $2.57 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million.

CBAK Energy Technology CBAT shares rose 3.38% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $108.2 million.

BlackSky Technology BKSY shares increased by 3.33% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.6 million.

Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB stock rose 3.24% to $7.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.

FedEx FDX shares moved upwards by 2.58% to $236.0. FedEx's trading volume hit 143.9K shares by close, accounting for 5.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.1 billion.

Ideanomics IDEX stock moved upwards by 2.39% to $0.94. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 194.8K shares, which is 2.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $467.8 million.

Losers

Lightning eMotors ZEV stock decreased by 10.4% to $5.07 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 264.9K, accounting for 19.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $380.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Janus Intl Gr JBI shares fell 4.44% to $8.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Tritium DCFC DCFC shares decreased by 3.85% to $9.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

SES AI SES shares decreased by 3.47% to $9.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.

Sentage Holdings SNTG stock decreased by 2.84% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.

Velo3D VLD stock declined by 2.76% to $9.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.