12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Expensify EXFY stock moved upwards by 10.2% to $20.63 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

Rekor Systems REKR shares moved upwards by 7.99% to $5.0. At the close, Rekor Systems's trading volume reached 122.3K shares. This is 23.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.8 million.

Ipsidy AUID stock moved upwards by 5.43% to $5.24. The company's market cap stands at $121.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

BTCS BTCS stock increased by 5.0% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.7 million.

Embark Technology EMBK shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $5.67. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Infinera INFN shares moved upwards by 4.98% to $8.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

Losers

Phunware PHUN shares fell 10.4% to $2.58 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.1 million shares come close, making up 7.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $249.8 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out today.

CSP CSPI shares decreased by 9.04% to $7.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies UEPS shares fell 7.04% to $5.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.5 million.

AEye LIDR stock declined by 5.61% to $5.05. The company's market cap stands at $785.9 million.

CooTek (Cayman) CTK shares fell 5.56% to $0.27. This security traded at a volume of 481.2K shares come close, making up 9.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.

CommScope Hldg Co COMM shares fell 4.91% to $7.95. Trading volume for this security closed at 63.1K, accounting for 1.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.