12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Four Seasons Education FEDU shares moved upwards by 49.1% to $0.88 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.4 million shares, making up 16338.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.7 million.

Secoo Holding SECO shares rose 22.48% to $0.52. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.7 million shares, making up 1984.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.9 million.

Zhangmen Education ZME shares rose 20.68% to $1.75. As of 13:31 EST, Zhangmen Education's stock is trading at a volume of 4.6 million, which is 749.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.

Cenntro Electric Group CENN stock rose 15.62% to $2.66. Trading volume for Cenntro Electric Group's stock is 42.8 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 427.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $694.7 million.

Elite Education Group Intl EEIQ shares rose 15.56% to $2.45. Elite Education Group Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 491.5K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 1917.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.

China Online Education Gr COE stock moved upwards by 11.18% to $1.69. As of 13:31 EST, China Online Education Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 377.9K, which is 91.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.3 million.

Losers

Snap One Holdings SNPO shares fell 18.9% to $16.62 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 362.5K, which is 337.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Winnebago Industries WGO shares fell 11.07% to $55.48. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 1.9 million, which is 293.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

JX Luxventure LLL shares fell 10.48% to $3.93. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares, making up 284.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.

OneWater Marine ONEW shares fell 10.06% to $35.76. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 119.2K, which is 108.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $495.2 million.

Purple Innovation PRPL shares decreased by 9.58% to $6.9. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 899.3K shares, making up 46.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $458.9 million.

Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU shares decreased by 9.52% to $5.28. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 163.7K, which is 185.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $202.6 million.

