12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Mawson Infrastructure MIGI shares increased by 16.5% to $4.86 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $335.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Minim MINM stock increased by 10.98% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.3 million.
- BTCS BTCS shares moved upwards by 9.81% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $53.3 million.
- Evolv Technologies EVLV shares increased by 9.41% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $264.9 million.
- VNET Group VNET shares increased by 8.97% to $6.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Intellicheck IDN stock moved upwards by 8.92% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.1 million.
Losers
- Zenvia ZENV shares declined by 17.7% to $4.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $184.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Akerna KERN shares declined by 12.29% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Dave DAVE shares declined by 11.33% to $9.4. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- BIO-key Intl BKYI stock fell 7.73% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.
- Okta OKTA shares declined by 7.17% to $157.28. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 billion.
- CooTek (Cayman) CTK stock declined by 6.7% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
