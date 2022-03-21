12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Gainers
- HireRight Holdings HRT shares increased by 14.8% to $14.4 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Huttig Building Products HBP stock rose 10.73% to $10.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $287.5 million.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE shares rose 7.13% to $7.95. The company's market cap stands at $149.4 million.
- Helbiz HLBZ stock increased by 5.19% to $3.24. At the close, Helbiz's trading volume reached 229.8K shares. This is 40.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $98.8 million.
- ShiftPixy PIXY shares increased by 5.15% to $0.72. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 55.2K shares, which is 0.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
- Sentage Holdings SNTG stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.
Losers
- American Rebel Holdings AREB shares decreased by 6.2% to $1.51 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing ARTW stock declined by 5.34% to $6.03. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 million.
- Aqua Metals AQMS shares fell 5.13% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.5 million.
- Matrix Service MTRX shares fell 4.94% to $8.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.0 million.
- EZGO Technologies EZGO stock declined by 4.39% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.
- TD Hldgs GLG shares decreased by 3.8% to $0.28. At the close, TD Hldgs's trading volume reached 408.1K shares. This is 14.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
