12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- BT Brands BTBD shares rose 34.8% to $2.09 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 367.3K shares, making up 122.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Cenntro Electric Group CENN stock moved upwards by 32.49% to $2.38. Cenntro Electric Group's stock is trading at a volume of 36.6 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 424.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $623.0 million.
- Mullen Automotive MULN shares moved upwards by 30.0% to $3.77. The current volume of 343.3 million shares is 444.3% of Mullen Automotive's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $131.7 million.
- Vinco Ventures BBIG stock moved upwards by 15.52% to $2.87. Vinco Ventures's stock is trading at a volume of 67.6 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 186.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $535.9 million.
- Jowell Global JWEL stock moved upwards by 12.67% to $2.4. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 167.9K, which is 15.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.1 million.
- Moxian (BVI) MOXC stock rose 11.4% to $1.66. Moxian (BVI)'s stock is trading at a volume of 120.5K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 68.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million.
Losers
- Hour Loop HOUR stock decreased by 35.3% to $3.47 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares, making up 100.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $121.5 million.
- Boxed BOXD shares declined by 19.02% to $8.22. Boxed's stock is trading at a volume of 362.2K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 136.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $565.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- 17 Education & Technology YQ shares decreased by 17.43% to $3.12. Trading volume for 17 Education & Technology's stock is 397.4K as of 13:31 EST. This is 142.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $158.5 million.
- MOGU MOGU stock fell 13.12% to $0.3. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 597.8K, which is 238.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 million.
- LMP Automotive Holdings LMPX stock fell 11.89% to $4.45. Trading volume for LMP Automotive Holdings's stock is 66.3K as of 13:31 EST. This is 83.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.5 million.
- Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC stock declined by 11.66% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $518.6 million.
