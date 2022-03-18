12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Fast Radius FSRD stock increased by 17.9% to $1.58 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Fast Radius's trading volume reached 84.5K shares. This is 8.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.4 million.

Shapeways Hldgs SHPW stock rose 6.77% to $2.68. The company's market cap stands at $129.4 million.

Applied UV AUVI stock increased by 6.66% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.

Sidus Space SIDU stock increased by 4.88% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million.

SOS SOS stock moved upwards by 4.37% to $0.71. This security traded at a volume of 155.3K shares come close, making up 2.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $172.8 million.

Beam Global BEEM stock moved upwards by 4.34% to $15.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.0 million.

Losers

BEST BEST shares decreased by 18.0% to $0.82 during Friday's after-market session. BEST's trading volume hit 509.6K shares by close, accounting for 31.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $319.4 million.

Energy Focus EFOI stock decreased by 5.0% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

ShiftPixy PIXY shares fell 4.52% to $0.69. This security traded at a volume of 181.5K shares come close, making up 2.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.

Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS shares declined by 4.03% to $20.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 803.2K, accounting for 35.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.

Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares fell 3.58% to $1.08. At the close, Guardforce AI Co's trading volume reached 151.4K shares. This is 1.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million.

Aqua Metals AQMS shares fell 3.58% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.2 million.

