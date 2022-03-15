12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Gainers
- RealNetworks RNWK stock rose 7.2% to $0.56 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million.
- Cepton CPTN stock moved upwards by 5.14% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $693.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Pixelworks PXLW shares increased by 4.9% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.0 million.
- CPS Technologies CPSH stock increased by 4.81% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $53.2 million.
- OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT shares moved upwards by 4.14% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $401.6 million.
- Exela Technologies XELA stock rose 4.0% to $0.49. At the close, Exela Technologies's trading volume reached 18.2 million shares. This is 45.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Sonim Technologies SONM stock decreased by 14.8% to $1.04 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 3.2 million shares come close, making up 495.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.
- Smartsheet SMAR shares declined by 8.17% to $39.94. At the close, Smartsheet's trading volume reached 1.2 million shares. This is 82.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Latch LTCH shares decreased by 7.07% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $488.5 million.
- BSQUARE BSQR stock declined by 5.56% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Airgain AIRG stock declined by 5.52% to $7.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.6 million.
- BigBear.ai Holdings BBAI stock fell 5.4% to $7.72. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
