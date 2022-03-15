Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.
Gainers
- SelectQuote SLQT shares increased by 11.13% to $2.25 during Tuesday's regular session. SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 903.2K shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 32.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $362.6 million.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock rose 10.86% to $1.02. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 3.9 million, which is 1504.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.
- Maiden Holdings MHLD shares rose 9.26% to $2.54. The current volume of 144.8K shares is 157.5% of Maiden Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $219.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Trean Insurance Group TIG shares moved upwards by 7.44% to $3.75. The current volume of 515.6K shares is 260.2% of Trean Insurance Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- GoHealth GOCO stock rose 6.51% to $1.15. As of 13:40 EST, GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 43.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Metromile MILE stock moved upwards by 5.06% to $0.9. Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 323.0K shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 15.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $115.5 million.
Losers
- Prudential PUK stock decreased by 2.4% to $26.44 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 1.0 million, which is 186.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.3 billion.
- Mercury General MCY shares decreased by 2.08% to $52.45. Mercury General's stock is trading at a volume of 67.0K shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 28.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- FG Financial Gr FGF stock decreased by 2.03% to $2.9. As of 13:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 615 shares, making up 1.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.
- Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock fell 1.81% to $3.81. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 25.9K, which is 48.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $69.2 million.
- Employers Holdings EIG stock declined by 1.81% to $40.2. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 53.4K, which is 43.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- American Equity Inv AEL shares declined by 1.47% to $37.76. American Equity Inv's stock is trading at a volume of 220.2K shares as of 13:40 EST. This is 42.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
This Terrifying Pattern is now predicting a full-fledged "recession"
History shows that every 50% rise in crude oil has led to a recession. Right now oil is almost 100% up with the threat of an all-out Russian nuclear attack… That is why even people who've quit trading need to brace themselves for what's coming because the worst may have just begun. Right now there's one SOLUTION that hundreds and thousands of traders are using to hedge their wealth and even win in this mayhem. This is open for a short while as its trades will expire soon. Click Here to See All the Details!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.