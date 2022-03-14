12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Gainers
- Sigilon Therapeutics SGTX stock rose 15.5% to $1.49 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.1 million.
- Esperion Therapeutics ESPR shares moved upwards by 10.33% to $5.23. The company's market cap stands at $328.5 million.
- Terns Pharma TERN stock rose 8.33% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.1 million.
- Cano Health CANO shares rose 7.34% to $5.7. At the close, Cano Health's trading volume reached 119.7K shares. This is 3.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Midatech Pharma MTP stock increased by 6.95% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
- Soleno Therapeutics SLNO stock rose 6.62% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.
Losers
- AnaptysBio ANAB shares fell 11.9% to $25.06 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $693.4 million.
- Incannex Healthcare IXHL stock fell 11.53% to $85.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
- Better Therapeutics BTTX shares declined by 7.41% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.4 million.
- 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares fell 6.37% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.0 million.
- Tenax Therapeutics TENX shares fell 5.01% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.
- Sunshine Biopharma SBFM stock decreased by 4.9% to $2.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.