11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares increased by 16.8% to $3.4 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.4 million.
- Sentage Holdings SNTG shares rose 3.99% to $1.3. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 396.6K shares, which is 108.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
- Full Truck Alliance Co YMM stock moved upwards by 3.28% to $5.35. Full Truck Alliance Co's trading volume hit 356.7K shares by close, accounting for 5.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion.
- Hyliion Holdings HYLN shares increased by 2.82% to $4.01. The company's market cap stands at $696.0 million.
- DiDi Global DIDI shares rose 2.64% to $1.94. This security traded at a volume of 10.0 million shares come close, making up 46.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 billion.
Losers
- American Rebel Holdings AREB shares fell 6.7% to $1.39 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, American Rebel Holdings's trading volume reached 73.3K shares. This is 3.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing ARTW stock decreased by 5.57% to $5.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million.
- EZGO Technologies EZGO shares declined by 5.34% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
- Helbiz HLBZ shares fell 2.91% to $3.01. The company's market cap stands at $91.8 million.
- AeroClean Technologies AERC stock decreased by 2.78% to $3.85. The company's market cap stands at $53.4 million.
- Primoris Services PRIM stock declined by 2.6% to $25.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
