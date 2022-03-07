12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Gainers
- Clarus CLAR stock moved upwards by 11.8% to $23.05 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $852.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- China Liberal Education CLEU stock moved upwards by 7.29% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
- Meiwu Technology Co WNW shares rose 4.72% to $1.11. Trading volume for this security closed at 68.9K, accounting for 9.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.
- Newegg Commerce NEGG stock increased by 4.65% to $4.72. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- AYRO AYRO stock increased by 4.23% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.
- Boyd Gaming BYD stock increased by 4.02% to $62.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion.
Losers
- Rover Group ROVR shares fell 13.7% to $4.1 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $737.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Digital Brands Group DBGI shares declined by 11.23% to $1.74. Digital Brands Group's trading volume hit 83.7K shares by close, accounting for 19.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
- Arcimoto FUV shares fell 8.97% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $244.8 million.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares decreased by 8.14% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $162.1 million.
- E-Home Household Service EJH shares decreased by 6.35% to $0.74. This security traded at a volume of 1.4 million shares come close, making up 60.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.
- Express EXPR shares fell 4.29% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $254.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
