12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) stock moved upwards by 11.9% to $1.41 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.4 million.
- Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) stock moved upwards by 11.34% to $5.79. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.1 million shares, which is 1472.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) stock moved upwards by 10.92% to $1.32. Star Equity Hldgs’s trading volume hit 137.0K shares by close, accounting for 31.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $19.7 million.
- Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) shares moved upwards by 9.0% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
- Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) shares increased by 8.42% to $1.93. The company’s market cap stands at $8.6 million.
- Meihua International (NASDAQ:MHUA) shares moved upwards by 7.18% to $8.21. The company’s market cap stands at $193.7 million.
Losers
- Turning Point (NASDAQ:TPTX) shares declined by 9.3% to $25.0 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares fell 8.82% to $2.69. The company’s market cap stands at $8.3 million.
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares decreased by 6.55% to $0.56. The company’s market cap stands at $18.2 million.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock fell 6.36% to $0.79. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 222.8K shares, which is 5.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $16.4 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares declined by 4.9% to $0.17. This security traded at a volume of 237.0K shares come close, making up 4.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.0 million.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) shares fell 4.88% to $0.78. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 189.4K shares, which is 9.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.