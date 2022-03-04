QQQ
-4.96
347.22
-1.45%
BTC/USD
-347.41
38801.25
-0.89%
DIA
-1.82
339.95
-0.54%
SPY
-3.61
439.32
-0.83%
TLT
+ 2.38
135.48
+ 1.73%
GLD
+ 2.88
177.92
+ 1.59%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
March 4, 2022 12:44 pm
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares moved upwards by 5.78% to $14.09 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 257.9K, which is 55.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $759.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) stock rose 2.02% to $7.55. Intl General Insurance’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 10.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $369.0 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Crawford (NYSE:CRD) shares increased by 1.87% to $7.6. As of 12:40 EST, Crawford’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.8K, which is 31.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Progressive (NYSE:PGR) shares moved upwards by 1.81% to $106.99. Progressive’s stock is trading at a volume of 672.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.4 billion.
  • Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) shares increased by 1.71% to $15.71. The current volume of 121.2K shares is 46.2% of Hagerty’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $5.2 billion.
  • Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) stock rose 1.45% to $2.44. Trading volume for Maiden Holdings’s stock is 14.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.3 million.

Losers

  • Bright Health Gr (NYSE:BHG) shares decreased by 7.69% to $2.03 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 6.6 million, which is 138.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares fell 7.49% to $1.18. Huize Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 47.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 52.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $61.0 million.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) stock declined by 5.27% to $1.08. Trading volume for Tian Ruixiang Holdings’s stock is 40.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $13.9 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock declined by 4.95% to $67.49. As of 12:40 EST, Goosehead Insurance’s stock is trading at a volume of 108.2K, which is 58.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Brighthouse Finl (NASDAQ:BHF) shares declined by 4.93% to $47.33. As of 12:40 EST, Brighthouse Finl’s stock is trading at a volume of 235.9K, which is 34.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock declined by 4.56% to $1.68. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 40.5% of Hippo Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $942.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

