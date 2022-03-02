QQQ
10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
March 2, 2022 12:40 pm
Gainers

  • Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) shares increased by 14.1% to $34.94 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 14.8 million, which is 95.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 billion.
  • Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) stock moved upwards by 12.59% to $8.58. The current volume of 103.6K shares is 1.7% of Insignia Systems’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $15.1 million.
  • Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) stock moved upwards by 12.39% to $60.41. Cardlytics’s stock is trading at a volume of 363.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 91.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) shares moved upwards by 11.34% to $21.5. The current volume of 926.5K shares is 144.1% of ZipRecruiter’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV) shares moved upwards by 10.82% to $5.53. The company’s market cap stands at $222.6 million.
  • Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) shares increased by 8.36% to $38.87. Trading volume for Paramount Global’s stock is 126.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 95.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $25.2 billion.

Losers

  • Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) shares decreased by 16.5% to $2.79 during Wednesday’s regular session. The company’s market cap stands at $32.5 million.
  • Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) stock declined by 12.94% to $9.49. The current volume of 291.9K shares is 84.0% of Nerdwallet’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $624.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) stock decreased by 8.22% to $29.15. Trading volume for Autohome’s stock is 271.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 30.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) stock fell 7.81% to $0.48. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 31.2 million shares, making up 395.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $831.0 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

