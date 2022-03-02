QQQ
Why Enphase Energy, Sunrun, SolarEdge Technologies And SunPower Shares Are Falling Today

byHenry Khederian
March 2, 2022 12:28 pm
Shares of solar and clean energy companies, including Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH), Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN), SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) and SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR), are all trading lower as the sector pulls back following recent strength, which has been driven by surging oil prices and hopes of a move away from Russian energy dependence.

Solar and clean energy companies may also be falling in sympathy with First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and issued FY22 guidance… Read More

  • Enphase Energy is trading lower by 5.1% at $161.96
  • Sunrun is trading lower by 8.6% at $25.71
  • SolarEdge Technologies is trading lower by 4.4% at $310.52
  • SunPower is trading lower by 4.8% at $17.14

