Why Enphase Energy, Sunrun, SolarEdge Technologies And SunPower Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of solar and clean energy companies, including Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH), Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN), SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) and SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR), are all trading lower as the sector pulls back following recent strength, which has been driven by surging oil prices and hopes of a move away from Russian energy dependence.

Solar and clean energy companies may also be falling in sympathy with First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and issued FY22 guidance… Read More