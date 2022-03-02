QQQ
-3.81
351.03
-1.1%
BTC/USD
-1277.35
42615.63
-2.91%
DIA
-1.37
340.37
-0.4%
SPY
-2.73
440.62
-0.62%
TLT
+ 1.74
134.73
+ 1.28%
GLD
+ 0.06
179.68
+ 0.03%

Why First Solar Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
March 2, 2022 8:28 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why First Solar Shares Are Falling

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares are trading lower by 15.8% at $63.70 Wednesday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and issued FY22 guidance.

First Solar reported quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.06 by 16.04 percent. First Solar also reported quarterly sales of $900.00 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $917.69 million by 2%. This sales figure represents a 48% increase over sales of $609.23 million the same period last year.

First Solar sees FY22 EPS as low as breakeven and as high as 60 cents, which may not compare to the analyst consensus estimate of $1.92. First Solar also sees net sales of $2.4 billion-$2.6 billion, which may not compare to the analyst consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity.

First Solar has a 52-week high of $123.12 and a 52-week low of $61.24.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Enphase Energy, Sunrun, SolarEdge Technologies And SunPower Shares Are Falling Today

Why Enphase Energy, Sunrun, SolarEdge Technologies And SunPower Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of solar and clean energy companies, including Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH), Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN), SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: read more

Why First Solar's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares are trading higher after Guggenheim analyst Joseph Osha initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $113 price target. read more

Why Sunrun, First Solar And Enphase Energy Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of several solar stocks including Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN), First Solar, Inc. read more
Why First Solar Stock Is Powering Up Today

Why First Solar Stock Is Powering Up Today

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is trading higher Thursday morning on reports that the U.S. will block the import of some solar products from China's Xinjiang region. read more