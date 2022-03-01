9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock moved upwards by 4.7% to $26.01 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.6 million shares, which is 8.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $14.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) stock rose 4.49% to $4.18. The company’s market cap stands at $19.3 million.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock moved upwards by 3.15% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.
Losers
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares decreased by 7.0% to $1.47 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, American Rebel Holdings’s trading volume reached 5.5 million shares. This is 381.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) shares fell 4.96% to $12.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $954.0 million.
- Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) stock fell 2.89% to $18.52. At the close, Hertz Global Holdings’s trading volume reached 64.0K shares. This is 1.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares declined by 2.64% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.0 million.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock decreased by 2.19% to $0.67. The company’s market cap stands at $53.5 million.
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) stock decreased by 1.78% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
