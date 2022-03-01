12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares increased by 17.1% to $0.38 during Tuesday’s after-market session. CooTek (Cayman)’s trading volume hit 4.2 million shares by close, accounting for 267.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $25.2 million.
- Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) shares increased by 8.29% to $9.4. The company’s market cap stands at $792.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock rose 4.99% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.
- Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) stock rose 4.86% to $46.14. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) stock increased by 4.8% to $4.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.1 million.
- Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) stock rose 3.85% to $5.39. The company’s market cap stands at $711.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) stock decreased by 12.4% to $66.25 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 174.9K shares, which is 12.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) shares decreased by 10.05% to $4.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $452.0 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) shares decreased by 6.74% to $15.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares declined by 5.01% to $0.37. Trading volume for this security closed at 116.4K, accounting for 17.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $9.4 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock fell 3.78% to $0.34. At the close, Inpixon’s trading volume reached 58.3K shares. This is 4.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $42.5 million.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares declined by 3.62% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.1 million.
