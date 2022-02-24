12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) stock moved upwards by 13.7% to $15.95 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) stock moved upwards by 9.42% to $5.69. This security traded at a volume of 480.8K shares come close, making up 17.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $504.8 million.
- Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) stock increased by 4.97% to $21.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) stock rose 4.88% to $3.65. The company’s market cap stands at $24.4 million.
- Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) shares rose 4.61% to $14.5. The company’s market cap stands at $768.9 million.
- Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) stock moved upwards by 4.59% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $740.5 million.
Losers
- Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) stock declined by 19.2% to $37.4 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) stock decreased by 16.48% to $220.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 743.3K shares, which is 28.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $30.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares fell 13.85% to $3.05. Trading volume for this security closed at 125.0K, accounting for 3.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) stock declined by 8.74% to $4.6. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 88.0K shares, which is 7.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $654.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock fell 7.99% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.1 million.
- AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) shares fell 7.3% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $472.4 million.
