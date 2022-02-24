12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) shares rose 21.9% to $5.35 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 229.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $351.3 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares moved upwards by 14.76% to $3.47. Trading volume for Intrusion’s stock is 119.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 145.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $65.1 million.
- IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) stock increased by 14.2% to $4.67. As of 12:30 EST, IronNet’s stock is trading at a volume of 6.2 million, which is 226.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $414.4 million.
- Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) stock rose 13.82% to $11.53. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.3 million, which is 386.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ:SREV) shares moved upwards by 13.76% to $1.24. ServiceSource Intl’s stock is trading at a volume of 260.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 157.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $122.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) shares increased by 12.87% to $11.57. The current volume of 902.5K shares is 113.7% of Telos’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $772.3 million.
Losers
- Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) stock decreased by 35.3% to $11.31 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares, making up 509.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $737.9 million.
- Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) stock decreased by 21.24% to $13.39. Cepton’s stock is trading at a volume of 181.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 34.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) shares declined by 19.61% to $5.25. QIWI’s stock is trading at a volume of 885.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 283.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.7 million.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares decreased by 14.55% to $357.4. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 197.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $20.3 billion.
- AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) shares declined by 14.48% to $0.86. Trading volume for AppTech Payments’s stock is 53.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 52.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $13.3 million.
- Datto Holding (NYSE:MSP) stock decreased by 13.98% to $21.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 327.0K, which is 100.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
