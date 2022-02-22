12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) shares increased by 7.8% to $960.0 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.4 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock moved upwards by 7.18% to $0.44. At the close, Waitr Hldgs’s trading volume reached 99.7K shares. This is 2.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.4 million.
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares moved upwards by 6.57% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
- TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) stock rose 6.52% to $40.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $590.4 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) stock increased by 6.23% to $57.75. The company’s market cap stands at $8.0 billion.
- Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) stock increased by 3.81% to $92.0. At the close, Texas Roadhouse’s trading volume reached 177.6K shares. This is 18.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock fell 11.8% to $2.62 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 53.4K shares, which is 9.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $58.6 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock declined by 3.65% to $0.58. The company’s market cap stands at $19.3 million.
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) shares fell 3.43% to $73.95. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 155.1K shares, which is 5.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $15.8 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock declined by 3.08% to $0.14. This security traded at a volume of 340.7K shares come close, making up 5.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $25.9 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares fell 2.78% to $2.45. Kaival Brands Innovations’s trading volume hit 300.6K shares by close, accounting for 3.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $74.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) shares declined by 2.46% to $2.38. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 121.7K shares, which is 2.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $85.6 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.