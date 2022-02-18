QQQ
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 18, 2022 4:59 pm
Gainers

  • BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) shares rose 3.9% to $2.68 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $311.1 million.
  • ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) shares increased by 3.24% to $13.05. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares rose 2.3% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.6 million.
  • NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) stock rose 2.15% to $0.83. The company’s market cap stands at $26.1 million.
  • Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) shares rose 1.89% to $4.85. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 217.1K shares, which is 4.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock moved upwards by 1.62% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 million.

Losers

  • Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) stock decreased by 5.1% to $2.4 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.
  • AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) stock decreased by 2.04% to $125.4. Trading volume for this security closed at 87.4K, accounting for 13.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $9.3 billion.
  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock decreased by 1.69% to $1.17. The company’s market cap stands at $35.4 million.
  • Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) shares decreased by 1.48% to $8.01. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock declined by 1.42% to $3.0. The company’s market cap stands at $38.3 million.
  • Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) shares fell 1.33% to $5.2. The company’s market cap stands at $5.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

